West Ham United face potential competition from other Premier League sides for Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme and they could make a move for him.

The Hammers are working on taking Luis Guilherme to the Premier League in the summer transfer window and have held talks with Palmeiras.

An offer has now gone in to the Brazilian club and West Ham are hoping to get a deal done.

However, the situation has now been complicated as ‘more Premier League clubs are interested’ in signing the winger, according to Brazilian journalist Valentin Furlan.

Luis Guilherme has other admirers in England and they could make a move to rival West Ham for his signature.

The Hammers will need to move quickly to finalise a deal and guard against having their efforts hijacked.

Luis Guilherme was tracked by German giants Bayern Munich as recently as the winter transfer window.

At present though there is no sign of Bayern Munich pushing their way into the race.