Everton star Ashley Young has heaped praise on manager Sean Dyche, who he believes backs his players non-stop as long as they are working.

Despite being deducted six points for breaching sustainability rules, the Toffees managed to finish 15th in the league table, securing safety well before the final stage of the season.

Young, who joined the Merseyside team at the start of the season and has been through the thick and thin of it all, pointed to the impact the manager has had on the players, leading to their rejuvenation.

According to Young, Dyche is someone who is honest with his players and tells everyone how it is to their face.

The former Burnley manager also backs his players as long as they keep putting in their best effort and keep working, Young says.

“The manager, he’s honest, and I think as players that’s what you want”, Young told talkSPORT.

“You want someone that’s going to be honest and tells you how it is, is straight in.

“He wants you to work and as a player that’s what you’ve got to do, you have to work whether it be in training, whether it be in the games.

“As long as you’re working, he’ll back you non-stop and everybody knows that as a team.”

Young stressed that Everton under Dyche are well aware of how they need to operate to get results.

“There’s so many teams that play pretty football, we know that at times we have to stay in our shape and defend as a team.

“But we can hurt players, we can hurt teams, we can hurt different squads that we face, it’s one of them.

“The manager, he’s been great with me, he’s been great with all the players and I think that’s why we’ve done so well this season.”

Dyche and his side will now have time to reflect on their season and prepare to have a go at it again next season, though it remains to be seen how much power they have got left to flex their muscles in the transfer market given their issues remaining within PSR rules.