West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd is ‘more interested in a fresh challenge’ this summer, meaning likely bad news for Rennes, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Aguerd is a player who could well depart West Ham in this summer’s transfer window and he has interest.

Rennes, Aguerd’s former club, are keen to bring him back to France two years after he left for West Ham.

Atletico Madrid are also in the chase and are keen to agree a fee with West Ham for the defender.

Rennes could put a higher bid on the table than the Spaniards, but Aguerd is ‘more interested in a fresh challenge’ which is a blow for the French club.

The Moroccan is interested in sampling La Liga and Atletico Madrid are an attractive option.

West Ham splashed out a fee of £30m to sign Aguerd in the summer of 2022.

The Hammers look set for a loss if they offload him, but bringing in funds from his sale would help with their summer transfer kitty.