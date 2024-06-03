Arsenal’s interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz ‘is strong’, with the price tag Unai Emery’s men have put on the player becoming clear.

Aston Villa could make a big sale this summer as they look to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s PSR rules while still strengthening.

Juventus have been linked with wanting to sign Luiz, but they face competition from the Premier League.

Arsenal are keen and, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Gunners’ interest in Luiz ‘is strong’.

It is suggested that Aston Villa want ‘a figure higher than €50m’ for the Brazilian.

Luiz is entering the final two years of his contract at Aston Villa and the Premier League side may feel now is the best time to cash in on him.

He made 35 appearances in the Premier League for Aston Villa last season, being a key man in midfield under Emery.

Luiz regularly went in the referee’s book and was yellow carded 16 times during the season, including against suitors Arsenal in the Premier League.