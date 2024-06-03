Aston Villa have a ‘verbal agreement’ with Luton Town for the signature of midfielder Ross Barkley, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The former Chelsea and Everton midfielder impressed last season despite Luton getting relegated from the Premier League.

The midfielder has been expected to move on from Luton this summer and his priority has been to find a Premier League club.

Aston Villa have been in talks with Luton to snap up the midfielder this summer and he is now on the verge of joining the Midlands club.

It has been claimed that a ‘verbal agreement’ over a fee is in place between the two clubs for the transfer.

Aston Villa have agreed to fork out a fee of £5m to take the midfielder to the Midlands in the summer transfer window.

Barkley has also given his approval to the move and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Villa will now look to put the midfielder through a medical before ahead of completing the transfer.

It will be Barkley’s second stint at Villa Park after he spent a season there on loan from Chelsea previously.