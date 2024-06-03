Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has touched base with Juventus to discuss a potential deal for midfielder Weston McKennie.

Villa are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements ahead of next season where they will be playing in the Champions League.

The American midfielder has been identified as a potential option, but Aston Villa are not reportedly looking at him as a top target.

However, the club are working behind the scenes to assess the possibility of taking McKennie to the Midlands this summer.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Monchi has been in contact with Juventus for the 25-year-old midfielder.

McKennie is set to enter the final year of his contract and Juventus are yet to discuss a new contract with him.

The Serie A giants would be open to selling him and are expected to try bringing Douglas Luiz into the negotiations if Aston Villa make a serious push to sign McKennie.

The American had an unimpressive loan spell in the Premier League at Leeds in the 2022/23 season when they were relegated.