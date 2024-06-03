Daichi Kamada is set to undergo a medical this week ahead of completing a move to Crystal Palace on a free transfer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kamada seemed destined to sign a new contract with Lazio last week and extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, the Japanese midfielder did a U-turn and decided to opt for a move to Crystal Palace this summer.

Lazio felt betrayed by the player who they insist gave every indication about extending his stay before changing his mind following an offer to move to Selhurst Park.

It has been claimed that Kamada has been booked for a medical at Crystal Palace sometime this week.

The negotiations are at an advanced stage and a verbal agreement is already in place between the Japanese midfielder and the south London club.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner played a pivotal role in convincing Kamada to consider the move to Selhurst Park this summer.

The midfielder worked under Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt and is now set to reunite with him in the British capital.