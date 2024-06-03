Hull City linked Miha Zajc is leaving Fenerbahce this summer, having told his team-mates he is to depart.

Jose Mourinho has just taken over at Fenerbahce amid much excitement in Istanbul, but Zajc will not be playing for him.

Zajc has been linked with Hull, whose owner Acun Ilicali has admitted to being a huge fan of the Slovenian.

Whether Ilicali sees Zajc as a potential Hull signing or instead favours him going to the club he is buying in Slovenia, Maribor, remains to be seen.

Zajc though has told his Fenerbahce team-mates that he is leaving this summer, according to Turkish daily Ajansspor.

The 29-year-old has a contract with Fenerbahce which runs until 2026, but he made just eleven outings in the Turkish Super Lig last term.

Zajc did feature regularly in the Europa Conference League.

The midfielder has clocked a total of 123 appearances for the Turkish giants since joining, scoring 20 times in the process.