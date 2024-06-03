Dejan Kulusevski thinks he is staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer despite being linked with a move to Napoli.

Former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is expected to take over at Napoli and the Italians will hand him a big transfer kitty to revive their fortunes.

It has been suggested that one of the things Conte will look to do is to raid Spurs for Kulusevski, who he rates highly.

Kulusevski admits he has heard about the prospect of Conte taking over at Napoli, which he welcomes, but insists he knows nothing of the talk he is wanted by the Italians.

“I don’t know anything about that. I have heard that Conte is going there”, he said via Swedish daily Expressen.

“It will be fun to see him there, to see him back in football.”

The winger admits he thinks the likelihood is that he will be remaining with Tottenham into next season.

Asked if he will be staying at Spurs, Kulusevski replied: “Yes, I think so.”

Whether Spurs will accept a bid for Kulusevski if one arrives remains to be seen, with boss Ange Postecoglou keen to continue to reshape his squad during the summer transfer window.

Kulusevski played in Italy for Atalanta, Parma and Juventus.