Leicester City have been left disappointed at the way Enzo Maresca left for Chelsea this summer, according to the BBC.

Chelsea have announced the arrival of the Italian as their new boss to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who left at the end of last season.

Maresca has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea with an option of another year following talks with the Blues.

Leicester have received adequate compensation from Chelsea for Maresca who masterminded their promotion-winning campaign last season.

However, his departure has left a bitter taste in the mouth of the newly-promoted Premier League side.

Leicester held lengthy discussions with Maresca following the end of last season on the issues they felt last year.

There was a clear understanding between the two sides on their approach ahead of their Premier League return.

Leicester felt that there was a commitment between both sides to start the season together.

The Foxes are now in the market for a new manager while planning for life in the Premier League.