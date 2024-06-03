Lens have confirmed that Rangers have signed Oscar Cortes on another loan deal.

The Colombian winger completed a loan move to Rangers from Lens in the winter transfer window.

Injury limited Cortes’ opportunities to make an impact, but the winger showed enough in his outings to cause the Gers to want to keep him.

Now Lens have confirmed that Cortes is going back to Glasgow on another loan, with a deal agreed between the two clubs.

The French Ligue 1 outfit have also revealed that the loan deal will contain an option for Rangers to sign Cortes on a permanent basis.

Cortes will now be looking to buckle down over the course of pre-season and put himself in the best shape for next term.

The Colombian wide man made six outings in the Scottish Premiership and scored once, against Hearts.

Rangers see big potential in the 20-year-old and will be aiming to see him make a big impact next term as they chase the Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers have now also confirmed the agreement.