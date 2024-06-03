Liverpool have been monitoring Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are expected to sign at least one new centre-back this summer with Joel Matip leaving the club.

Liverpool could have welcomed Sepp van den Berg back from his loan at Mainz to stake a claim, but the Dutchman wants to leave.

Arne Slot’s side are looking at their options and a defender in Portugal’s top flight is in their sights.

Liverpool have been monitoring Sporting Lisbon centre-back Inacio ahead of the window opening.

The 22-year-old has been regularly linked with a possible move to the Premier League and Manchester United are also admirers.

Inacio came through the youth set-up at Sporting Lisbon and has been capped by Portugal.

His release clause is set at €60m and Sporting Lisbon will be powerless to prevent his departure if it is triggered.