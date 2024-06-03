Bayern Munich are refusing to meet Middlesbrough’s compensation demands for coach Aaron Danks, but Boro are taking a ‘hardline stance’, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Bavarians recently appointed Vincent Kompany as their new boss and are keen to allow him to shape the backroom team.

Kompany wants Danks, who he worked with at Anderlecht, to come to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Danks is currently on the books at Middlesbrough and the Championship club have been clear in their demands to let him go.

Bayern Munich are currently not willing to meet the sum being demanded, but talks will happen again this week.

It is suggested that Middlesbrough are determined to adopt a ‘hardline stance’ over Danks.

Boro will only let the 43-year-old move to Bayern Munich when they are happy with the compensation figure they are being offered.

Danks has also worked with England’s Under-21s and Kompany wants him at Bayern Munich.