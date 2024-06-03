Newcastle United have slapped in a bid for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Magpies are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer as part of their transfer plans.

However, not qualifying for Europe has complicated matters for Newcastle as they are not in a position to offer regular game time with Nick Pope still as their number 1.

However, the club are pressing forward with an attempt to get their hands on Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili this summer.

The Georgian has been on Newcastle’s radar for a while and according to Spanish outlet COPE, they have put in an offer for him.

It has been claimed that Newcastle have sent an offer worth €41m to the Spanish club through the goalkeeper’s agent.

Newcastle are big admirers of Mamardashvili and are pushing hard to take him to St. James’ Park.

The club are now waiting for an answer from Valencia, who are open to selling the goalkeeper this summer, as long as their price is met.