Newcastle United are making ‘intensive efforts’ to secure the signature of Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, but face RB Leipzig competition.

Ouedraogo, a highly rated teenage midfielder and Germany Under-18s international, had looked set to sign for Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians were to snap Ouedraogo up and then loan him back to Schalke next season in an effort to allow him to continue his development in the Ruhr.

Bayern Munich recently pulled the plug on the deal though.

RB Leipzig are now a potential destination for the promising midfielder, who has been tracked by Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The Bundesliga side are facing competition from Newcastle who, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, are making ‘intensive efforts’ to win the race for Ouedraogo.

Newcastle are convinced about the 18-year-old’s qualities and want to bring him to St James’ Park.

Selling Ouedraogo would ease Schalke’s financial situation, but it is unclear if Newcastle would agree to loan him back.

RB Leipzig would not loan the midfielder back to Schalke.