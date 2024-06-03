Tottenham Hotspur have not jumped into the race to sign Celtic talent Daniel Kelly this summer, according to Football Scotland.

At the age of just 18, the midfielder has caught attention with his performances for Celtic’s B team.

After being a regular in the Lowland League all season, manager Brendan Rodgers handed Kelly his senior debut towards the end of the season.

Kelly ended with four league appearances and got his first goal against Dundee in a 7-1 win.

His performances caught the eyes of clubs down south with Manchester United showing interest in signing the 18-year-old.

Tottenham have been claimed to have now entered the race for Kelly, with Ange Postecoglou looking to raid his old club.

However, that talk is wide of the mark and Tottenham have not jumped in for the midfielder.

Kelly, on his part, prefers a stay at Celtic Park and is awaiting further discussions with Celtic’s hierarchy about signing a new deal.

Newly-crowned German champions Bayer Leverkusen have also made a formal approach for the young prospect.