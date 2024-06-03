Tottenham Hotspur flop Tanguy Ndombele cost Galatasaray a huge €4,688 for every single minute he stayed on the pitch for the club this term.

Galatasaray landed Ndombele on loan from Tottenham last summer, but he struggled to impress in Turkey.

There were suggestions the Istanbul club were unhappy with his physical condition, while when Ndombele was given game time he failed to make an impact.

Galatasaray quickly ruled out signing Ndombele on a permanent deal, but were still lumbered with the costs of the loan and his wages.

Ndombele earned a guaranteed €3.1m from Galatasaray during the loan, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet.

The midfielder was on the pitch for a total of 664 minutes.

As a result, Galatasaray paid Ndombele a huge €4,668 for every single minute he was on the pitch.

The Spurs star finished the season having played in 26 games and provided just a single assist.

He has now returned to Tottenham.