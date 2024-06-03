Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal would be open to a switch to AC Milan, but talks between the two clubs are still not advanced.

Royal was a bit-part player under Ange Postecoglou last season and made just eleven Premier League appearances in the starting line-up.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this summer due to interest from Italy.

AC Milan are keen to take him to the San Siro in their pursuit of adding a full-back to their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Contacts have taken place between the player’s camp and AC Milan and according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Royal would be open to a move to the San Siro.

The defender wants to play regular football and sees a transfer to the Rossoneri as a good opportunity.

However, a deal is some way away from getting agreed upon as negotiations between the two clubs are not as advanced yet.

Tottenham want a fee of around €30m but for the moment, AC Milan would prefer not to spend such sums on Royal this summer.