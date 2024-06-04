Everton midfielder Amadou Onana remains on Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets for this summer.

The Bavarians, who will be in next season’s revamped Champions League, have just appointed Vincent Kompany as their new boss and are keen to seek his counsel on potential arrivals.

Bayern Munich have already scrapped a planned deal to sign Schalke’s teenage midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

The European heavyweights are pushing ahead with targets and have a clear idea of the players they want.

And according to German daily Bild, Everton midfielder Onana remains on Bayern Munich’s list.

The Belgian has been linked with a possible exit from Everton over the course of the summer.

It has been suggested Everton could look to sell him before the end of this month in order to help balance the books and help with PSR rules.

Onana is of interest to several other sides however and Everton will want tor best price if he is to leave.

A move to Bayern Munich would hand Onana the chance to play Champions League football next season.