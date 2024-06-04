Charlton Athletic look to have money to spend and are chasing two potential signings who are ‘decent’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nathan Jones led the Addicks to safety in League One last season and the Welshman is plotting to start the new campaign strongly.

He is keen for signings and Charlton are working on deals despite a lack of media coverage.

It is suggested that Charlton are chasing two players who are ‘decent’ and give the impression of having money to spend.

Who the Addicks are chasing remains to be seen, but Jones will be keen to land his first choice targets.

Charlton conceded at a rate of just over one goal per game in their final 12 League One matches and Jones will want his defence to be tighter.

By contrast, Derby County let in just six goals over their last 12 games as they sealed automatic promotion.

Jones led Luton Town to promotion from League Two in the 2017/18 campaign.