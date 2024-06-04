Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer is at the centre of a transfer scrap between Motherwell and St Mirren, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Balmer spent time on loan at with League One Port Vale and League Two AFC Wimbledon over the course of the season.

His performances caught the attention of clubs in Scotland, with St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson showing keen interest in signing him.

The 49-year-old manager has been working on a deal to sign Balmer from Palace.

However, they could see their move for the 23-year-old collapsing owing to the late involvement of Motherwell.

Motherwell are willing to pay Crystal Palace’s asking price and will look to convince Balmer to pick them over St Mirren.

Palace are looking for a fee of £100,000 to let the defender go.

With an aim of playing regular first-team football, which has not been possible at Crystal Palace, the Northern Ireland-born player can choose any of the two Scottish clubs.