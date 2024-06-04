Borussia Dortmund are ‘very willing to talk’ about selling Liverpool linked Karim Adeyemi for the right price, despite the club’s sporting director recently declaring him to be not for sale.

Adeyemi cost Dortmund a fee of €30m to sign from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2022.

The winger had a mixed Bundesliga campaign, interrupted by injury, and scored just three times in 21 league outings.

He did though help Dortmund to the final of the Champions League and clocked 72 minutes at Wembley against Real Madrid.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl insisted before the final that the club are not looking to sell Adeyemi, but internally the stance is different, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

It is claimed that Dortmund would be ‘very willing to talk’ about selling Adeyemi if the right bid comes in.

Adeyemi has consistently been linked with Liverpool in recent years, while it is claimed that his agent has fielded enquiries from England.

Dortmund have the 22-year-old under contract until 2027 and are suggested to want €30m or more in order to sell him this summer.