Former FC Utrecht boss Rob Alflen is hoping the club can keep hold of Rangers star Sam Lammers as he thinks it would hugely benefit new signing David Min.

Utrecht have moved to complete the signing of the 24-year-old from RKC Waalwijk and there is excitement around his arrival.

However, former Utrecht boss Alflen thinks asking Min to lead the line from the off is too big an ask.

Alflen would like to see Rangers loan star Lammers stay at the club and feels that would hugely benefit Min and his development.

“Putting all your money on Min as number 9 can also be dangerous for a club like FC Utrecht”, Alflen told RTV Utrecht.

“In any case, you don’t know whether he will immediately compete at the level.

“But you also don’t know how he will deal with the pressure of a club like FC Utrecht.

“So it is very nice if he can first see how Lammers is doing and develop from there, so to speak.”

Rangers are suggested to be looking to sell Lammers and make a profit on the price they paid for him.

That could be a stretch for Utrecht to afford, especially with other sides having noted his goalscoring exploits in the Eredivisie this season.