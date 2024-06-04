Manchester United have left an offer on the table for 19-year-old Omari Forson, but he is expected to leave the Red Devils when his contract expires, according to the Press Association.

The teenager sees his current Manchester United deal run out at the end of June and the Red Devils have been hoping to get him to sign a new one.

Forson has been given opportunities by Erik ten Hag since he made his senior debut in the FA Cup earlier this year.

A contract offer has been left on the table by Manchester United, but the 19-year-old is not expected to sign it and is tipped to leave.

Manchester United will be due a compensation fee from Forson’s next club for the development work they put into him.

A midfielder who can also operate as a winger, Manchester United tempted Forson to the club following a stint at Tottenham Hotspur.

Forson is unlikely to be short of offers when it comes to deciding where to continue his career.

The teenager has been capped at international level by England through to the country’s Under-20s.