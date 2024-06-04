Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is ‘not a hot topic’ of discussion at Bayern Munich at present.

Bayern Munich are assessing what their summer transfer business should be in consultation with new boss Vincent Kompany.

They have already pulled the plug on a planned move for Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo due to cost concerns.

The Bavarians have been linked with Manchester United midfielder Fernandes.

That talk looks to be wide of the mark though as, according to Sky Deutschland, the Manchester United star is ‘not a hot topic’ of discussion at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich currently have no need for a new player in Fernandes’ position.

It appears unlikely that the German giants, as they seek to recover from losing their Bundesliga crown, will launch a move for the Portuguese this summer.

Fernandes continues to be a key man at Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag will count on him if he keeps his job as manager.