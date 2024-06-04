Newcastle United will not meet Burnley’s asking price for goalkeeper James Trafford, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Magpies want to bring in another quality goalkeeper this summer as they look for someone to push Nick Pope and it is a priority.

It has been suggested that a lack of European football will have a negative effect on their prospects due to fewer games to be played.

Newcastle have been linked with a possible raid on Burnley for shot-stopper Trafford.

However, it is unlikely that Trafford will be heading to St James’ Park as Newcastle will not meet Burnley’s price tag.

Newcastle are keen to look towards relegated clubs for bargains, but Trafford is not a player they will splash out on.

Whether Burnley might change their stance on Trafford’s value remains to be seen; they paid Manchester City a fee of up to £19m.

Chelsea have also been linked with a possible move for the Burnley goalkeeper, who is also an England Under-21 international.