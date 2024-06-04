Rangers boss Philippe Clement would be willing to give Robby McCrorie a starting spot if Jack Butland is sold this summer, according to the Daily Record.

The Gers are battling to keep hold of McCrorie as the goalkeeper looks for regular game time.

McCrorie believes that with Butland ahead of him at Ibrox he is likely to have another bench warming season if he remains at the club.

Now 26 years old, McCrorie is moving into the final year of his contract at Rangers and has so far knocked back efforts from the club to convince him to extend.

Aberdeen are showing interest in McCrorie and could offer him the chance to play regularly.

Clement rates McCrorie though and if Butland is sold then he would hand him the starting spot, not looking to bring in another goalkeeper to become number 1.

Butland however is looking poised to remain at Rangers now, which McCrorie is factoring into his thinking.

The goalkeeper is suggested to have put in a transfer request in January as he wanted to play regularly to stake a claim for a spot in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad.