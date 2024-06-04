Departing Arsenal defender Reuell Walters is not a priority for Rangers, despite the fact they do ‘like the player’, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers are working on their summer transfer business as they look to back Philippe Clement after seeing encouraging signs from the Belgian last season.

A host of players have been linked with a possible move to Ibrox and Walters, who is to be a free agent after leaving Arsenal, is one.

Rangers do ‘like the player’, but Walters is not seen as a priority target.

The Gers want to focus their funds and efforts on other positions and only if the need for a right-back arises would they look to Walters.

The former Arsenal man would cost a compensation fee of around £350,000 if Rangers sign him.

Walters, 19, made 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 for Arsenal this season, while he also turned out in the UEFA Youth League.

He did manage to make the bench for a host of Arsenal games in the Premier League, but did not get on the pitch.