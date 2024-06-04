Tottenham Hotspur are ‘expected to bid’ for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but the Blues will not sell for a knock down price, according to Sky Sports News.

Gallagher is a player Chelsea are prepared to cash in on this summer as they seek to remain within PSR financial rules.

The sale of the midfielder would count as pure profit for PSR purposes as he is an academy product.

Aston Villa are desperate to land Gallagher, but may have to sell first to afford the price, while Atletico Madrid are also keen.

Tottenham are long time suitors and are ‘expected to bid’ for him.

Spurs are convinced about Gallagher’s quality and would like to take him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Chelsea though are determined that Gallagher will not leave for under £50m.

The Blues view Gallagher as a better all round player than Mason Mount, who was sold for £50m plus £5m in bonuses.

Gallagher has not pushed Chelsea to leave the club.