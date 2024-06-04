Brazilian giants Palmeiras have negotiated a sell-on clause in their deal to let Luis Guilherme move to West Ham United.

West Ham have been working hard on landing the winger and look to be on course to do so after striking a deal with Palmeiras.

The Hammers have agreed to pay the Brazilian side an initial €23m plus a further €7m in bonus payments, according to Goal Brasil.

The deal will also see Palmeiras entitled to 20 per cent of a possible future sale of Luis Guilherme.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten is in Brazil to push the deal over the line.

And it is suggested that Luis Guilherme is expected to ‘present himself soon’ for his medical.

Other Premier League sides are keeping close tabs on the winger, but West Ham are the favourites to sign him.

West Ham believe that Luis Guilherme is a future star and are keen to make sure they are the ones who land the winger.