West Ham United still have some fears over other clubs making a late attempt to hijack their move for Luis Guilherme, according to the BBC.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten has been working overtime on a deal to take the winger to the London Stadium.

Steidten is close to pulling it off, with a €30m package having been agreed with Luis Guilherme’s club side Palmeiras.

The winger has other suitors though, including in the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League.

And West Ham still hold some fear that another club could come in with a late hijack attempt.

Luis Guilherme is widely considered to be a future star and West Ham know that other sides are aware of his talent and potential.

West Ham will be hopeful their fears do not become reality though and they can take the Brazilian to England.

Luis Guilherme, 18, has been capped by Brazil through to Under-20s level.