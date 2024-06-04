West Ham United target Youssef En-Nesyri is interested in a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur, though he does expect more options to emerge this summer.

The 27-year-old forward is set to enter the final year of his contract with Sevilla and the club are looking to cash in on him, with a Premier League move a real possibility.

En-Nesyri has agreed with Sevilla he will move on this summer and long-time suitors West Ham are again keen.

Sevilla have set a €30m price tag on the forward but might settle for less as they are dealing with financial issues.

Now Tottenham are also showing they are keen and, according to Spanish daily Marca, En-Nesyri is interested in Spurs as an option.

En-Nesyri is aware of Tottenham’s ambitions and is intrigued by the idea of a move to north London.

He is though expecting to have more options on his table soon.

En-Nesyri is wanted in the Middle East and does feel he will play there one day, but the Premier League is of more interest now.

The Moroccan international netted 16 goals this season in 33 outings for the Spanish outfit.