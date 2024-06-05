Aston Villa’s pursuit of Matteo Guendouzi has taken a major hit after Lazio decided to part ways with coach Igor Tudor.

Lazio decided to sack Tudor earlier today and are set to bring in a new coach in the coming days and weeks.

The departure of Tudor from the Stadio Olimpico is set to have wide ramifications and affect Aston Villa’s transfer plans this summer.

Villa are interested in signing Guendouzi and the midfielder was prepared to leave Lazio if the former head coach remained in situ.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Tudor’s departure will now have a direct impact on Guendouzi’s future at Lazio.

The Lazio hierarchy are insistent that they are in no mood to sell one of their key players this summer.

The Croatian coach’s departure is likely to facilitate their attempt to try and hold on to the Frenchman this summer.

They have already rejected an offer from Aston Villa and are hopeful that Guendouzi will now decide to stick around at Lazio.