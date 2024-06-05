Turkish giants Besiktas have made an enquiry into the possibility of signing Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri this summer.

Pellistri spent the latter half of last season on loan at Granada and is not a major part of the plans at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are open to offers to sell the winger this summer and are waiting to hear from clubs.

Pellistri is also keen to move on after failing to get an adequate number of opportunities at Old Trafford since his arrival in 2020.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Besiktas have shown an interest in considering signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

The Turkish giants have put in enquiries to try and understand the conditions of a potential transfer this summer.

Besiktas are in the market for a winger and Pellistri is one of the names they are assessing at this stage ahead of the next window.

It remains to be seen whether the enquiry develops into something concrete and Besiktas actually table a bid to sign the Uruguayan this summer.