Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is ‘not a hot topic’ of interest at German giants Bayern Munich at present.

The 20-year-old midfielder made his England debut this week and is now in line to be in the 26-man European Championship squad.

He has been massively impressive since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in the winter transfer window.

His performances in the Premier League have turned heads and Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in signing him.

Wharton has reportedly topped Bayern Munich’s analytics but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, he is ‘not a hot topic’ of interest at the club.

The midfielder has been on the radar of the German champions and they do admire the player.

However, it seems unlikely that Bayern Munich will launch a bid to sign him from Crystal Palace this summer.

Crystal Palace are likely to want to keep hold of Wharton given his progress at the club and the face they only recently signed him.