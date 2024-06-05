Leeds United have been boosted as they will not face competition from Everton for a Premier League winger they have been credited with wanting.

The Whites are looking to go again in the Championship next season after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

There may be significant churn in the squad as Leeds have admitted they need to trade in the transfer market, bidding to keep within financial rules.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter have all been mooted as potential players to move on.

With an eye on additions, Leeds have been linked with Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid, but it was suggested they would face competition from Everton.

That is not the case though as, according to the Liverpool Echo, Decordova-Reid is not a player that Everton are targeting.

Decordova-Reid is out of contract at Fulham at the end of June, but the Cottagers have confirmed they remain in discussions with him over a fresh deal.

Leeds are likely to watch the situation closely as the 31-year-old could be available to move on a free transfer.