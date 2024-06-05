Manchester United have signalled their intent to win the race for an 18-year-old defensive gem by putting in an offer which is ‘above the market’.

The Red Devils are alive to adding players already at a high level and with huge scope to develop and their eyes have been drawn to France.

Manchester United are keen on landing Lille defender Leny Yoro and are now battling with European champions Real Madrid to sign him.

The Premier League giants are now pushing hard to secure a deal for the centre-back.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Yoro has received a massive offer from Manchester United which is ‘above the market’ in its economic power.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils have offered him a lucrative deal to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are also prepared to meet the financial demands of Lille to sign the young defender, with a package of close to €60m.

The club are keen to get a deal over the line quickly as they are aware of interest in him from Real Madrid.

The Spaniards remain in the mix though and are still in contact with Yoro, who is claimed to have told them he would like to play at the Bernabeu.