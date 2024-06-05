Manchester United are yet to act on their interest in Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and are still to hold any talks over taking him to Old Trafford this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League giants are actively looking to bring in a left-back this summer due to the injuries Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffered last season.

Manchester United are looking at several left-backs across Europe and Kerkez is one of the names on their shortlist.

The 20-year-old has attracted the attention of Manchester United with his first season in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

However, it has been claimed that no further steps have been taken towards trying to sign him.

Manchester United hold an interest in him but they are yet to hold any talks over getting a deal over the line.

It appears Manchester United are still trying to settle on which players to target in their pursuit of a new left-back.

Bournemouth are likely to be reluctant sellers and are expected to demand a big fee an approach is made for Kerkez.