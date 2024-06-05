Newcastle United have yet to manage to reach a full agreement to sign defender Lloyd Kelly, while Roma and Atletico Madrid are keen on him, according to Sky Sports News.

Keeping financial fair play restrictions in mind, the Magpies are cautiously planning their moves in the summer transfer market.

They have identified defence as an area of investment and have targeted Bournemouth’s outgoing defender Kelly.

The Cherries have already confirmed that the 25-year-old will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract.

Serie A club Roma and La Liga club Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Bristol City academy graduate on a free transfer.

Newcastle though have been working on the deal for some time and are favourites to get it over the line.

However, no full agreement has been reached between the Magpies and the defender yet.

How much work remains to be done is unclear, but Kelly does appear to be St James’ Park bound barring a late hiccup.