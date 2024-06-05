Palmeiras have released Luis Guilherme to undergo a medical with West Ham United as the Hammers close in on the winger.

Hammers technical director Tim Steidten has been working overtime on a deal to take the exciting teenager to the London Stadium.

West Ham do have an agreement in place with Palmeiras, coming in at in the region of €30m, but they have been fearful of a late hijack attempt by another club.

The transfer though is still on track and according to Brazilian outlet Nosso Palestra, Palmeiras have now released Luis Guilherme to undergo a medical with West Ham.

The Brazilian side are happy with the terms on offer and have given permission for the medical to take place.

Luis Guilherme will be looking to now come through the medical checks without an issue.

He will then be able to put pen to paper on a contract to join West Ham.

The Hammers are convinced the young winger is a future star in the making and would regard his capture as a coup.