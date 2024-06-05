Sunderland hold ‘serious interest’ in former AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats’ search for a new manager has dragged along for months despite suggestions that they would have wanted to sort out a new manager quickly at the end of last season.

Will Still has been heavily linked with a move to Sunderland but he is now expected to become the next Lens manager.

Sunderland have been looking at several candidates as they continue to assess the options on their table.

And it has been claimed that Jansen is of ‘serious interest’ at the Stadium of Light at the moment.

The 51-year-old former AZ boss has been out of work since leaving the Alkmaar outfit in January this year and is keen on working in England.

He held talks with Norwich City before they decided to appoint Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager last week.

Jansen is being closely assessed at Sunderland but any deal would depend on whether he is prepared to accept the terms the club would offer him.

The makeup of his potential backroom staff could also play a big role in his appointment.