Sunderland managerial target Pascal Jansen is under consideration at Greek giants Panathinaikos this summer.

Jansen has emerged as a target for Sunderland who are still struggling to settle on their next managerial appointment.

Sunderland have been looking at several candidates and the Dutchman’s name is now being closely assessed by the club.

However, they could face competition for his signature as another club are now taking a look at the former AZ Alkmaar manager.

According to Greek daily Sportime, Jansen’s name is also under consideration at Greek giants Panathinaikos.

The club are also in the process of finding a new manager and their top target has been Maurizio Sarri.

Panathinaikos have made their offer to the Italian but are yet to get any definitive decision from the former Chelsea and Lazio boss.

The club are now considering a plan B and they are assessing Jansen, whose name has been proposed to their board.

He has been out of work since leaving AZ in January and recently held talks with Norwich before they appointed Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager last week.