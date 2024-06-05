Wolves want to see defender Yerson Mosquera over the course of pre-season before deciding on his future and have knocked back Villarreal’s efforts to keep him.

Mosquera was on loan in the MLS at FC Cincinnati last year, but returned to Wolves in time to be loaned out again in the January transfer window.

The Molineux outfit sent the Colombian to La Liga side Villarreal, where he made a big impression on the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal would like to keep hold of the 23-year-old and would like a new loan deal.

Wolves though will not play ball, according to Colombian journalist Julian Capera.

The Premier League side want to see Mosquera in pre-season, where they will take a good look at him.

Gary O’Neil will then take a call about what to do with the Colombia international.

Wolves secured Mosquera on a five-year contract when they beat Belgian side Club Brugge to his signature in 2021.