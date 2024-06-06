AC Milan have taken a key step towards getting a deal done for the signature of Arsenal linked attacker Joshua Zirkzee, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Zirkzee has been expected to leave Bologna this summer due to interest from a wide array of football clubs across Europe.

He has been closely tracked by Arsenal, who are in the market to bring in a forward in the upcoming transfer window.

However, it appears AC Milan are set to steal a march on everyone in their pursuit of the forward this summer.

It has been claimed that the Rossoneri have delivered a key message to Bologna about their intentions regarding the Dutchman.

AC Milan have informed their fellow Serie A club that they are ready to trigger the €40m release clause in Zirkzee’s contract.

Talks are ongoing between the Serie A giants and Zirkzee’s representatives as they look to finalise personal terms on a contract.

The Dutchman is happy to stay in Italy and is keen on being part of the AC Milan project this summer.