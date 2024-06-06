Real Betis president Angel Haro has claimed that Leeds United loanee Marc Roca is almost certain to stay at the club this summer.

Roca joined Betis on loan last summer when Leeds got relegated from the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.

Leeds’ relegation allowed Roca to leave on loan as long as a club were prepared to match his wages and he could again leave on a similar deal this summer once Leeds failed to get promoted to the Premier League.

Haro insisted that the Spaniard is almost certain to continue at Real Betis next season as things stand.

The Betis president also stressed that the two clubs could agree on another loan deal or something else to keep Roca at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

He was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte: “Roca will stay, almost 100 per cent.

“On loan or with another formula.”

Leeds are not expecting Roca to return and are expected to be keen to sort out his future as soon as possible this summer.