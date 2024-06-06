Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the six Premier League sides that are under pressure to sell players before the end of June, according to Sky Sports News.

The Premier League’s PSR regulations showed their teeth last season when Everton and Newcastle were docked points for overspending.

Clubs are under real pressure to cut their cloth accordingly with the Premier League keen to enforce the rules strictly, despite them appearing to be on the way out.

There are suggestions that several clubs are facing the pressure of selling players before the end of June so that it can reflect on their financial books for the current financial year.

And it has been claimed that Aston Villa and Newcastle are among the six teams who need to sell players before the end of the month.

Both clubs are on the edge of their PSR calculations and need player sales to allow them to spend in the summer.

They also need to shift players to balance the books for the current financial year to avoid any sanctions from the Premier League next season.

Chelsea, Everton, Nottingham Forest and newly-promoted Leicester City also need to book player sales before the end of June to avoid flouting PSR regulations.