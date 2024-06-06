Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne and West Ham’s Emerson Palmieri are on Roma’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Roma are looking to bring in a new left full-back in the upcoming window as part of their transfer plans.

New Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is looking at several options and is studying a number of names in his notebook.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Roma are looking at two of their former players as options for the summer.

It has been claimed that Roma are interested in considering a move for Digne and Emerson in the coming months.

Digne spent a season on loan at Roma from Paris Saint-Germain before he moved to the Premier League.

Emerson also spent three years at Roma before moving to the Premier League with Chelsea a few years back.

Roma are studying both players carefully ahead of trying to sign a left full-back this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa or West Ham would be prepared to sell either of the full-backs.