Bayern Munich are not expected to try and sign Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle United target Brajan Gruda this summer, boosting the Premier League clubs’ hopes.

The 20-year-old winger is on the radar of several clubs this summer due to an impressive last season with Mainz.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League where Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the player.

Gruda also has suitors in Germany with Bayern Munich among the clubs having an interest in signing him.

However, according to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers), the Bavarians will not be making a move to try and sign him this summer.

They have their eyes on Gruda but their priority this summer is to bring in players who will make an instant impact on the team’s performance.

Losing the league to Bayer Leverkusen has stung the German giants and they want readymade players rather than ones who could take some time to settle.

Gruda is seen as a young talent who is still not ready to come in and make an instant impact.

That news will boost his Premier League suitors, who will not now have to battle Bayern Munich for Gruda.