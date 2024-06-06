Brighton & Hove Albion are ready to rekindle their interest in Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after being put off in January, according to the Sun.

The 25-year-old played a key role in helping the Foxes earn promotion back to the Premier League by making 26 goal contributions in 44 league appearances.

Brighton showed interest in taking him off the hands of Leicester City in January but would not pay £30m.

Five months down the line, the Seagulls are ready to revisit their interest in the player.

However, Brighton will face competition from fellow Premier League side Chelsea for Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea are now under the management of former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, who wants to reunite with the player.

It therefore remains to be seen whether the Falmer Stadium-based club can beat off competition to sign the 25-year-old.

The managerless team are also interested in signing Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.