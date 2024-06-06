Italian Serie A side Lecce are facing competition from fellow Italian clubs Udinese and Genoa in their pursuit of out-of-favour Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke this summer.

Lagerbielke was on the verge of joining Lecce on loan in the winter transfer window until Brendan Rodgers blocked the move due to injury issues in his defence.

Celtic signed the Swede last summer but he barely played last season, making just seven Scottish Premiership appearances with his last game in the starting eleven coming in September.

The Swede wants to move on from Celtic in the summer and a path leading to Italy still exists for him this summer.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Lecce have rekindled their interest in the Celtic defender ahead of the transfer window.

They are prepared to try and sign him again this summer but they are set to face competition from two more Italian clubs.

Genoa and Udinese also have their eyes on him and are interested in getting their hands on Lagerbielke.

Celtic are likely to listen to offers for him as it is clear he is not a major part of Rodgers’ thinking.

His contract with Celtic runs all the way to 2028.